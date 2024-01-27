Chloe Kim becomes first woman to land 1260 in snowboard halfpipe, wins record-tying 7th X Games gold

Winter Olympic Games-Beijing 2022 BEIJING, CHINA - February 10: Chloe Kim of the United States reacts on the podium after winning the gold medal in the Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Final at Genting Snow Park during the Winter Olympic Games on February 10th, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images) (Tim Clayton - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Chloe Kim is 23 years old and already has a mighty compelling argument as the greatest female snowboarder to ever hit the halfpipe.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist won her seventh career X Games title in the women's SuperPipe competition, tying Kelly Clark for the most in the event's history.

Kim didn't just win gold, though. She made history along the way, becoming the first woman to land a 1260 in organized competition, per the X Games. She didn't perfectly land the cab 1260 on her third run, though, as she needed to use her hands to finish the landing, but it was still historic.

The 1260 came on a victory lap for Kim, who had already won the competition by virtue of a near-perfect 96.33 in her first run.

Kim had previously attempted the 1260 at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, but fell on that run.

“I really wanted to do that trick for a long time," Kim said on the X Games livestream. "I attempted it in Beijing and I just really wanted to give it a shot. I wish it was a little cleaner, but I’m really stoked that I was able to put it down.”

With another X Games win, Kim's trophy case now consists of two Olympic gold medals, two world championship titles, seven X Games golds and 10 World Cup victories in 15 starts. This X Games appearance was her return to competition for the first time since Beijing, and she clearly came back with even more in the tank.