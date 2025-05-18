Clayton Kershaw struggles in return from multiple surgeries

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 17: Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on May 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Clayton Kershaw began his first start in eight months on a strong note. It got a bit worst after that.

The longtime Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher made his season debut on Saturday after missing nearly two months rehabbing from multiple surgeries. Taking the mound against the Los Angeles Angels, he struck out leadoff hitter Zach Neto with his trademark slider.

Clayton Kershaw strikes out the first batter he faces in his return to the mound! 👏#RivalryWeekend pic.twitter.com/ds3hImx6yv — MLB (@MLB) May 18, 2025

Then four of the next five Angels reached base, with Matthew Lugo capping off a three-run rally with an RBI double.

Matthew Lugo has 5 XBH and 5 RBI through his first 8 career MLB games 💪 #RivalryWeekend pic.twitter.com/tRIEeuMFvP — MLB (@MLB) May 18, 2025

Kershaw finished his night with five hits, five earned runs, three walks, two strikeouts and 83 pitches (48 strikes) in four innings. Per Baseball Savant, his four-seam fastball averaged 89.2 mph, topping out at 90.9 mph.

During the offseason, Kershaw re-signed with the Dodgers on a one-year, $7.5 million deal after undergoing surgery on his foot and knee at the end of 2024. That 2024 season was abbreviated as well, as the southpaw missed the first half recovering from a shoulder surgery, then missed the last month of the regular season and the entire postseason with the foot issue.

Not many teams would give that kind of money to a player who just hasn't been effective or healthy since the 2023 regular season, but that's the level of meaning Kershaw still holds for the Dodgers. With three members of their highly anticipated rotation — Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki — already on the IL, they are certainly hoping he can at least be a consistent starting pitcher.

Saturday wasn't the best start on that front, but that's probably not stopping them from giving significant time to get right.