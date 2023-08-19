Coco Gauff upsets No. 1 ranked Iga Swiatek in semifinals at the WTA/ATP Cincinnati Open

Western & Southern Open - Day 7 MASON, OHIO - AUGUST 19: Coco Gauff of the United States in action against Iga Swiatek of Poland in the semi-final on Day 7 of the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 19, 2023 in Mason, Ohio (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images) (Robert Prange/Getty Images)

It took eight tries, but American Coco Gauff finally prevailed over Iga Swiatek. Gauff defeated the Swiatek, the No. 1 ranked women's player, in the semifinals at the WTA/ATP Cincinnati Open on Saturday.

Gauff, 19, needed all three sets to defeat Swiatek. The two battled in the first set, taking it to a tiebreak. Gauff eventually prevailed in the tie break 7-2. It was the first time in her career Gauff took a set off Swiatek.

Coco Gauff just won a set against Iga Swiatek for the first time in her career.



She had lost 14 sets in a row, but finally gets one under her belt.



The reaction. pic.twitter.com/AYfda0twHT — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 19, 2023

Before the momentum could fully shift toward Gauff, Swiatek battled back. She took the second set 6-3, forcing a third and final set against Gauff.

After another close back-and-forth, Gauff finally ended her losing streak against Swiatek, taking the final set 6-4.

COCO GAUFF DEFEATS NO. 1 IGA SWIATEK 🔥



She is through her FIRST-EVER WTA 1000 final 🙌



(via @WTA)



pic.twitter.com/Gz9yQ86Cc8 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 19, 2023

When asked about her previous struggles against Swiatek, Gauff quoted Cardi B.

Coco Gauff shouts out Cardi B after beating Iga Swiatek:



“I saw a quote. ‘Knock me down 9 times, get up 10.’ It’s a Cardi B song. So in this case, knock me down 7 times, get up 8.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/yT5us7uhav — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 19, 2023

Gauff entered the tournament as the No. 7 ranked women's player in the world. She could move up in the rankings following Saturday's win. Swiatek, meanwhile, is in the midst of another excellent year. She won the Qatar Open in February, Stuttgart Open in April, French Open in May and Poland Open in July. Despite the loss, Swiatek is unlikely to lose her No. 1 ranking. She'll look to get back on track in the U.S. Open, which is set to begin Aug. 28.

With the win Saturday, Gauff advances to the finals at the Cincinnati Open, where she'll take on either Karolina Muchova or Aryna Sabalenka