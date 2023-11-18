College football scores, games, live updates: Georgia at Tennessee, Washington at Oregon State and more

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 05 Tennessee at Georgia ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 05: Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) gets past Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Brandon Turnage (8) during the Saturday afternoon college football game between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the University of Tennessee Volunteers on November 5, 2022 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We've reached the final two weeks of the regular season and there's still plenty to be decided.

With five undefeated teams and four others with one loss, the College Football Playoff race can go in many directions. There are also conference title races coming down to the wire and more than 20 teams on the verge of bowl eligibility.

Rivalry week is on the horizon and the coaching carousel has already ramped up, so we're in for an eventful weekend of football.

No. 10 Louisville at Miami

Time: Noon | TV: ABC | Line: Miami -1 | Total: 46.5

Louisville can clinch a spot in the ACC title game with a win over Miami. The Cardinals are 9-1 but this is just the third true road game they will play all season. For Miami, it’s been another up-and-down season under Mario Cristobal. The Hurricanes had a spirited effort last week against Florida State, but lost 27-20. What will the motivation be from the Miami side this week?

No. 22 Utah at No. 17 Arizona

Time: 2:30 p.m. | TV: Pac-12 | Line: Arizona -1 | Total: 45

No. 17 Arizona was in awful shape when Jedd Fisch arrived after a winless 2020 campaign, but he has rebuilt the program from the ground up. This year, the Wildcats are one of the biggest surprises as they sit at 7-3 and are still in the mix for a spot in the Pac-12 title game. The Utes are the two-time defending Pac-12 champions but have been besieged by injuries this season. The Utes nearly upset Washington in Seattle last weekend and can still finish the season strong and get to 10 wins.

No. 1 Georgia at No. 18 Tennessee

Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: CBS | Line: UGA -10.5 | Total: 58.5

Georgia is back atop the CFP rankings. Now 10-0, the Bulldogs have posted back-to-back ranked wins over Missouri and Ole Miss — and they blew out the Rebels in dominating fashion. Tennessee hasn't been able to replicate the magic of its 2022 season, but there's still the chance to post a huge victory at home while potentially impacting Georgia's quest for a third national title. The Vols couldn't get the run game going last week against Missouri and need to be more proficient in that area if they want to beat Georgia for the first time since 2016.

No. 5 Washington at No. 11 Oregon State

Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: OSU -2.5 | Total: 63.5

Washington keeps finding ways to win and can clinch a spot in the Pac-12 title game with a road win over Oregon State. The Huskies improved to 10-0 with a 35-28 win over Utah last Saturday and star QB Michael Penix Jr. was transcendent. As the final season of the Pac-12 sadly winds down, Oregon State still has the chance to go out with its first outright conference title since 1956 with a win over Washington and then Oregon next week. The Beavers are 16-1 in their last 17 home games and are actually favored over the undefeated Huskies.

No. 7 Texas at Iowa State

Time: 8 p.m. | TV: Fox | Line: UT -7.5 | Total: 47.5

Texas is still firmly in the CFP hunt and can clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game with a road win over Iowa State. The Longhorns got QB Quinn Ewers back from injury for the game, but lost star running back Jonathon Brooks to a knee injury. Iowa State is also alive in the Big 12 title hunt. The Cyclones are 6-4 overall but 5-2 in conference play entering the final two weeks and need to upset Texas to keep their conference championship hopes alive.