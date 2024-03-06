The College Football Draft? A debate on ways to replace recruiting in college football

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the news that the Dartmouth Men's Basketball team is unionizing and yet another sign of college athletes eventually becoming employees of the school. It was teased in a pod last week and a full discussion on this topic has finally come: Could we ever see a college football draft that replaces the current chaos of recruitment?

The trio weigh the pros and cons of a theoretical college football draft. Dellenger points out that the idea isn't as far fetched as it first sounds, hinting that it's come up in closed board meetings before. Wetzel proposes a high school combine and individual conference drafts. The three agree it's far off from ever happening but the current state of recruiting isn't sustainable for anyone.

The three also react to the news that college football will FINALLY have helmet comms, tablets on the sidelines and a two-minute warning. While Wetzel is excited for the needed updates, Dellenger points out this could turn more traditional fans off as college football resembles the NFL even more.

The three end the show discussing if they'd watch a Nick Saban-Bill Belichick type 'Manningcast' and share a story about a Kentucky school evacuation from fart smells:

1:28 - Ripple effect of Dartmouth Men's Basketball team unionizing.

9:40 - What if College Football got rid of recruiting?

17:40 - Dan proposes a High School Combine and College Football draft

34:10- Why employment brings it's own challenges for student athletes

40:55 - Pat shares bitter recruiting story with his daughter

42:15 - 'Connor Stallions Memorial Law' - Comms coming to helmets, tablets to sidelines, 2-minute warning added

53:35 - Saban-Belichick football-cast? Would you watch?

59:15 - People's Court: Wild Kentucky teen gets school evacuated with fart smells

