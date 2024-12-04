College Football Playoff rankings: 3-loss Alabama has inside track at playoff berth ahead of 2-loss Miami

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

Alabama's playoff chances seemed to get a lot better on Tuesday.

The Crimson Tide jumped Miami in the penultimate set of rankings. Alabama (9-3) is at No. 11, a spot ahead of Miami (10-2) at No. 12. If the rankings didn't change before Sunday, Alabama would get the final at-large spot in the 12-team playoff over the Hurricanes.

Ohio State fell to No. 6 after losing at home to Michigan in Week 14. Oregon remained at No. 1 followed by Texas, Penn State, Notre Dame and Georgia. The Bulldogs are the highest-ranked two-loss team.

Post-Week 14 College Football Playoff rankings

1. Oregon (12-0)

2. Texas (11-1)

3. Penn State (11-1)

4. Notre Dame (11-1)

5. Georgia (10-2)

6. Ohio State (10-2)

7. Tennessee (10-2)

8. SMU (11-1)

9. Indiana (11-1)

10. Boise State (11-1)

11. Alabama (9-3)

12. Miami (10-2)

13. Ole Miss (9-3)

14. South Carolina (9-3)

15. Arizona State (10-2)

16. Iowa State (10-2)

17. Clemson (9-3)

18. BYU (10-2)

19. Missouri (9-3)

20. UNLV (10-2)

21. Illinois (9-3)

22. Syracuse (9-3)

23. Colorado (9-3)

24. Army (10-1)

25. Memphis (10-2)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!