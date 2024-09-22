Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders on game-tying Hail Mary: 'I just threw it up to God. And God answered the prayer for sure'

Baylor v Colorado BOULDER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 21: Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field on September 21, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images) (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders knew he was throwing up a prayer at the end of regulation on Saturday night.

Sanders found LaJohntay Wester in the end zone for a game-tying Hail Mary in the Buffaloes’ 38-31 win over Baylor. Wester got behind his defender and made a sliding catch just before the ball hit the ground a play after Sanders hit Will Sheppard in the chest for what would have been a game-tying TD.

This pass by Shedeur Sanders and the catch by Lajohntay Wester in the final seconds of regulation was wild 🤯🤯@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/tKuuBmO1pv — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 22, 2024

“We put [Travis Hunter] backside, we knew he was going to get all the attention, then LaJohntay was just going to be there outside one-on-one,” Sanders said. “They’re not going to think we’re going to throw him the ball because he’s like a shorter guy in that situation.”

“So then I roll left, everybody went in the middle of the end zone and I just trusted God,” Sanders continued with a chuckle. “I just threw it up to God. And God answered the prayer for sure.”

Hunter made the game-winning play in overtime. After Colorado scored to open overtime, Baylor needed to get a touchdown and extra point to get the game to a second OT. As Baylor RB Dominic Richardson dove toward the end zone, Hunter jarred the ball free from his hands just before Richardson got to the goal line.

TRAVIS HUNTER FORCES THE FUMBLE FOR THE COLORADO WIN 😤🔥@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/9HIumwyqCl — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 22, 2024

“Shedeur told me to go out there and get the ball once we scored, so I told him ‘I got you.’ And I kept my word,” Hunter said. “I knew I had to tackle, you can see me putting in my mouthpiece late on the play so I was already ready. I knew they were coming at me and didn’t think I could tackle so I had to show them.”

Hunter again did it all for the Buffaloes. His tackle of Robertson was his third of the night and he also had seven catches for 130 yards. He was the only Colorado player with more than 100 yards receiving and more than four catches.

The Buffaloes improved to 3-1 with the win, but coach Deion Sanders would like his team to be more consistent throughout games. Shedeur Sanders was sacked eight times and the Buffaloes continued to be unable to run the ball well. Leading rusher Isaiah Augustave had 12 carries for 41 yards and Sanders’ 17-yard run was the longest of any Colorado player all night.

“I think we’re so much better than we’re showing you at times,” Deion Sanders said. “We keep showing you glimpses of running game, we show you glimpses of us playing like hard-nosed tough football defensively, We show you we can throw the ball all around. And then we just stall for a series or two and surrender something foolishly.”