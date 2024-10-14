Commanders' Pro Bowl DT Jonathan Allen reportedly feared to have suffered season-ending injury

NFL-Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams INGLEWOOD, CA -DECEMBER 17: Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) leaves the field after their loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images) (The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im)

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen has suffered a pectoral injury that may require season-ending surgery, NFL Network reports.

Allen is seeking a second opinion on the injury, according to the report. He suffered the injury in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

An eighth-year NFL veteran, Allen has played his entire career with the Commanders since Washington selected him with a first-round draft pick out of Alabama in 2017. He's been a standout and a steady presence on Washington's defensive line since joining the league. He's played in at least 15 games in each of the last six seasons and made the Pro Bowl after the 2021 and 2022 season.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.