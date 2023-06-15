CONCACAF Nations League semifinals: USMNT-Mexico, Canada-Panama live updates, lineups, how to watch

CONCACAF Nations League - Press Conferences LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 14: Head coach of United States B. J. Callaghan speaks during a press conference ahead of the CONCACAF Nations League at Allegiant Stadium on June 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

The CONCACAF Nations League semifinals kick off Thursday with Canada facing off against Panama (7 p.m. ET, Paramount+/Univision) followed by the latest edition of the U.S.-Mexico rivalry at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The USMNT, the CNL reigning champions, look to extend their recent dominance over their regional rival after a five-match unbeaten streak against El Tri dating back to 2019. In the unforgettable CNL final in 2021, the USMNT beat Mexico 3-2 thanks to a game-winning goal from Christian Pulisic. Gio Reyna and Weston McKennie, who alongside Pulisc are featured on Thursday's roster, also scored to bring home the trophy for the Americans.

Adding even more excitement to Thursday's match, Folarin Balogun, a versatile player with international experience, has joined the USMNT and figures to be the dynamic goal-scoring threat the U.S. has been craving. After opting to represent the U.S. instead of England or Nigeria, Balogun's inclusion brings a fresh energy to the squad. Having showcased his talent in France's Ligue 1 with Stade Reims, where he became the first U.S. international to score 20+ goals in a season, FIFA granted Balogun a one-time change of association. The 21-year-old sensation could make his U.S. debut in the semifinal clash against Mexico, elevating anticipation to new heights.

As the stage is set for Thursday's matches, Las Vegas will also witness Canada and Panama face-off in the other semifinal. The winners of these matches will meet in the CNL final on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET, preceded by the third-place match.

