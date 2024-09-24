Conference realignment strikes again & Week 5 preview | College Football Enquirer

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

Oh boy, another conference realignment update! Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the latest news in conference realignment. They dive into the Pac-12 securing a commitment from Utah State, the AAC fighting to keep its top teams, and the Mountain West scrambling to stay alive.

Also on today's show, they look ahead to the top Week 5 matchups of Alabama vs. Georgia and Notre Dame vs. Louisville. Additionally, they share quotes from UNC head coach Mack Brown and Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze after brutal losses.

(0:51) More conference realignment

(29:17) Alabama vs Georgia

(39:52) Notre Dame vs Louisville

(42:53) Mack Brown regrets his comments

(45:38) Hugh Freeze doubles down

(52:00) An unnecessary burrito update

(55:39) People's Court: stolen panda valor

