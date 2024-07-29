Cosplayers unite at Comic-Con: See the fun, inventive ways fans dressed up as their favorite characters

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-FESTIVAL-CARTOON-COMICCON A Mask cosplayer walks outside the convention center during San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, on July 26, 2024. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images) (CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

By Cassie Morris, Yahoo Entertainment

Fans in impressive costumes descended upon San Diego Comic-Con 2024 over the weekend, and their elaborate cosplay did not disappoint.

After years of cancellations and virtual gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, fans were excited to once again attend the massive pop-culture expo in full force.

What began in 1970 as a small gathering of comic book fans in the basement of San Diego's U.S. Grant Hotel has become a sprawling four-day experience with more than 130,000 attendees, multiple satellite venues and hundreds of scheduled events and panels. The event is estimated to generate roughly $160 million for the local economy.

The event offers what organizers describe as the "complete convention experience" — special guest speakers, hands-on workshops, film screenings, games, an awards show, costume competitions, a cosplay repair station and exclusive announcements.

One of those announcements came as a major shock to Marvel fans. During a panel with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, it was revealed that Joe and Anthony Russo would be returning to the MCU to direct two new movies — Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

As fans cheered, a group of green hooded figures took to the stage; one of them stepped forward to reveal himself as Robert Downey Jr. and announced that he too will be returning to the MCU — not as Ironman, but as Doctor Doom.

“New mask, same task,” Downey said. “What can I tell you? I like playing complicated characters.”

But San Diego Comic-Con hosts more than just Marvel fans. I Dream of Jeannie, The Magic School Bus and Monty Python and the Holy Grail were all represented by fans who showed up to celebrate their favorite pop-culture characters. Take a look at some of the ways they honored their favorites below:

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!