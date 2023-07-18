Countdown to camp: Fantasy RB questions we have + Alexander Mattison interview

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

What a week to have a dedicated podcast for running backs. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don continue our mini countdown to camp series by looking at the biggest fantasy questions we want answered at the RB position this August.

Of course the two start the pod by debating the real life and fantasy implications of Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard not receiving long-term deals before the franchise tag deadline. Both agree we could see some serious hold outs from Barkley and Jacobs this summer.

The two then alternate between each of their three biggest questions they want answered during the training camp and preseason at the RB position.

And who better to end our RB-centric show then the newly minted RB1 in Minnesota join the pod. Alexander Mattison connects with Matt Harmon to discuss his increased role with the Vikings, the debate around the value of RBs in the NFL and his thoughts on Kirk Cousins in the new Netflix show 'Quarterbacks'.

2:00 - Reaction and fantasy implications of Barkley, Jacobs, Pollard not getting long term deals

12:34 - Countdown to camp: Fantasy RB questions we want answered in August

13:39 - Where does Dalvin Cook sign?

18:45 - Does Bijan Robinson's 'offensive weapon' role actually help Tyler Allgeier?

23:45 - How far along is Breece Hall's ACL recovery?

26:14 - Initial thoughts on Netflix's 'Quarterback' show

28:39 - Does Damien Harris have a major role in Buffalo?

32:36 - Who is Tony Pollard's backup in Dallas?

39:38 - What does Saints backfield behind Kamara look like?

42:38 - Rapid Fire other RB fantasy questions

46:25 - Interview: Alexander Mattison

46:45 - Mattison on assuming the RB1 role in Minnesota

52:37 - Mattison on Vikings being disrespected

54:00 - Mattison on the state of RB position in the league

58:45 - Mattison's reaction to Kirk Coustin on Netflix's 'Quarterback' show

