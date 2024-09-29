Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence likely headed to IR, out 4-8 weeks with foot injury

Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 22: DeMarcus Lawrence #90 of the Dallas Cowboys leads a huddle prior to an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are likely sending DeMarcus Lawrence to injured reserve.

Lawrence went down with a Lisfranc injury to his right foot in their 20-15 win over the New York Giants on Thursday night. He won't need surgery, according to ESPN's Todd Archer, as the bones in his foot are not displaced.

Lawrence will, however, miss four-to-eight weeks recovering. The Cowboys will likely send him to injured reserve as a result, which would keep Lawrence out until at least November.

Lawrence went down in the third quarter of the win at MetLife Stadium on Thursday while trying to chase down Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Lawrence planted awkwardly on his right foot while doing so, and he eventually went to the sidelines and left the game. He was quickly ruled out.

Lawrence had two total tackles in the win before he went down. He has 14 total tackles and three sacks so far this season, his 11th with the Cowboys.

Along with Lawrence's injury, Cowboys star Micah Parsons left Thursday's game early with a high ankle sprain. Parsons went down in the fourth quarter, and could need multiple weeks to recover. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that Lawrence's injury was significantly worse than Parsons, however, and Parsons may not see injured reserve. Parsons has 14 total tackles and a sack in four games this fall.

The Cowboys, now 2-2 on the season, will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers next week.