Cowboys' Micah Parsons wants coach Mike McCarthy to return and get 'fair shot' without injuries

Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons walks off the field at halftime of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the NFL's biggest disappointments this season. Going into Week 14, the team is 5–7 and third in the NFC East.

Despite that underwhelming performance, star linebacker Micah Parsons wants head coach Mike McCarthy to return next season. That would go against the sentiment to fire McCarthy for failing to meet expectations.

Yet in Parsons' view, it's unfair to judge the coach—or the team—because of all the injuries the Cowboys have dealt with this season. He expressed that belief during an interview with ESPN that will air before Monday night's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I think I would like a fair shot with everyone back—players, coaches—because the injuries kind of struck of what this season could really be," Parsons said. "The injuries have been terrible. And, you know, it really sucks. Seeing Zack [Martin], D-Law [DeMarcus Lawrence] not having the year I know he planned to have. He had such a great start. It really sucks."

This week, the Cowboys announced that Martin opted for ankle surgery that will sideline him for the team's remaining five games. Lawrence has been on injured reserve since suffering a foot injury in Week 4.

Parsons' feelings echo those of quarterback Dak Prescott, who sustained a season-ending hamstring injury in Week 9. Prescott told Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein that he "wholeheartedly" believes in McCarthy.