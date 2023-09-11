Cowboys spoil Giants' opening drive with blocked FG, TD sparked by undrafted rookie Juanyeh Thomas

The score was the result of a sensational play by Thomas well.
Then disaster struck.
They marched from their own 25-yard line deep into Dallas Cowboys territory on nine plays. On third-and-2 at the eight-yard line, a false start moved them back five yards. A play later, a botched snap resulted in a 14-yard loss. Then, on fourth-and-27, this happened.
That's a blocked field goal by Juanyeh Thomas and a 58-yard return by Noah Igbinoghene for a Cowboys touchdown. Fortunately for the Giants, rookie kicker Brandon Aubrey pushed the extra point wide left. But that's not much solace when an 11-play, 48-yard drive results in six points for your opponent.
The score was the result of a sensational play by Thomas, who timed his move at the snap perfectly, then jumped untouched from the edge through a pair of otherwise engaged Giants blockers for a free shot at the ball. He got all of it.
Thomas, a defensive back, played at Georgia Tech then joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent this offseason two years after playing his last college down. He made a strong impression from the start in his NFL debut.