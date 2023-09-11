Cowboys spoil Giants' opening drive with blocked FG, TD sparked by undrafted rookie Juanyeh Thomas

Dallas Cowboys Noah Igbinoghene, right, celebrates with teammates as he returns a blocked punt for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger/AP)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

The score was the result of a sensational play by Thomas well.

Then disaster struck.

They marched from their own 25-yard line deep into Dallas Cowboys territory on nine plays. On third-and-2 at the eight-yard line, a false start moved them back five yards. A play later, a botched snap resulted in a 14-yard loss. Then, on fourth-and-27, this happened.

That's a blocked field goal by Juanyeh Thomas and a 58-yard return by Noah Igbinoghene for a Cowboys touchdown. Fortunately for the Giants, rookie kicker Brandon Aubrey pushed the extra point wide left. But that's not much solace when an 11-play, 48-yard drive results in six points for your opponent.

The score was the result of a sensational play by Thomas, who timed his move at the snap perfectly, then jumped untouched from the edge through a pair of otherwise engaged Giants blockers for a free shot at the ball. He got all of it.

Thomas, a defensive back, played at Georgia Tech then joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent this offseason two years after playing his last college down. He made a strong impression from the start in his NFL debut.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!