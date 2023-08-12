Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice to win 1st title with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr

Al-Hilal v Al-Nassr - Arab Club Champions Cup RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - AUGUST 12: Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with teammates after the team's victory in the Arab Club Champions Cup Final between Al Hilal and Al Nassr at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on August 12, 2023. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

While Lionel Messi is thriving in MLS, Cristiano Ronaldo just won his first title in Saudi Arabia.

The former Real Madrid star scored twice in his club Al Nassr's 2-1 win over Al-Hilal in the final of the Arab Club Champions Cup, his biggest achievement since moving to Saudi Arabia and the club's first ever title in the tournament.

The winner came in the 98th minute, at which point Al Nassr was playing with 10 men:

It's him again, it's always him



Cristiano Ronaldo has won Al Nassr their first ever Arab Club Championship.pic.twitter.com/H06xJIpNRg — Preeti (@MadridPreeti) August 12, 2023

Ronaldo signed a deal reported to be worth upwards of $200 million per year in Dec. 2022, which was the first move in Saudi Arabia's strategy to beef up its soccer league by signing any big name that would take the money. It was all part of the country's larger effort to use sports to redefine itself on the world stage.

Messi spurned an offer reported to be worth roughly double what Ronaldo is making, but names like Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Ruben Neves and Jota were more amenable. Ronaldo was joined at Al Nassr by the likes of Sadio Mane, Seko Fofana and Marcelo Brozovic, all of whom were on the field Saturday.

Al Hilal struck first with a goal from Michael in the 51st minute. Michael celebrated by imitating Ronaldo's trademark celebration, which ended up looking foolish when Ronaldo equalized it in the 74th minute, then won it in extra time.

Ronaldo won the tournament's golden boot with six goals, but it wasn't all good for him, as he had to be carted off the field several minutes after his second goal. He appeared to be in good spirits while dancing with the trophy and on social media after the match, though, so the injury could be minor.

Extremely proud to helped the team winning this important trophy for the 1st time!

Thank you to everyone in the club that was involved in this great achievement and to my familly and friends for always being by my side!

Fantastic support by our fans!This also belongs to you!💛💙 pic.twitter.com/MGDxXc7AD3 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 12, 2023

Ronaldo and Al Nassr won't have much time to celebrate, though, as their Saudi Pro League opener against Al Ettifaq is scheduled for Monday.