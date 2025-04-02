Crochet & Merrill get new deals, Profar hit with PED ban and Torpedo bat tech talk

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman react to Garrett Crochet’s new contract with the Red Sox and what it will mean for the team going forward. They also break down Jurickson Profar’s 80-game suspension for PED use and whether the Braves can weather a bad start to the season without him.

Jake and Jordan then react to your e-mail questions including what torpedo bats could mean for baseball tech going forward & who their players to watch are this season.

Later, Jake and Jordan react to Jackson Merrill’s shocking new 9-year deal with the San Diego Padres. They also go around the league & react to Jake Mangum’s debut, Colton Cowser’s injury & Lance Lynn’s retirment announcement.

(2:00) - Garrett Crochet signs new 6-year deal

(13:15) - Jurickson Profar suspended 80 games for PED use

(29:45) - Answering all your e-mail questions

(57:00) - Jackson Merrill agrees to 9-year deal

(1:00:45) - News around the league

