The Cubs are in trouble, what's up with the Mariners' offense, James Wood arrives + Pirates fan Saxboy

When the Chicago Cubs brought in highly desired manager Craig Counsell, the thought was that there could possibly be joy in Wrigleyville in 2024. However, after a bit of a rough stretch for the Cubbies, they now find themselves with the third-worst record in the National League and potentially in the position to be trade deadline sellers.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about what’s gone wrong lately for the Cubs and how it's landed them in the mix for the third wild card spot in the NL but still 5.5 games out. They also compare this season to the Cubs' 2023, when they went on a roll and decided not to be sellers at the deadline. Did they learn their lesson or will they make the same mistake twice?

Later on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys are joined by Pittsburgh Pirates social media hit, Saxboy, to talk about how his enthusiasm for the game of baseball and the Steel City has grown with the success of the Pirates. He discusses going on the road and following closely with the club, as well as a funny interaction with the Pirates' GM, Ben Cherington, in an airport.

Jake & Jordan also get into the offensive struggles for the Mariners, who have benefitted from excellent starting pitching, the unicorn prospect James Wood making his debut with the Washington Nationals, Aaron Civale being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers and pay tribute to the late Orlando Cepeda.

(1:37) - The Cubs are in trouble

(11:14) - The Mariners' offense is rough

(17:47) - Saxboy joins the show!

(23:45) - The culture of following the Pirates

(32:37) - Running into Ben Cherington

(36:14) - Aaron Civale traded

(39:35) - James Wood makes his debut

(45:11) - Remembering Orlando Cepeda

