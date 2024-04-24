Dalvin Cook, ex-girlfriend settle lawsuit for unspecified amount

Kansas City Chiefs v New York Jets EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 1: Dalvin Cook #33 of the New York Jets warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Dalvin Cook has settled a lawsuit in which his ex-girlfriend accused him of battery and false imprisonment at his Minnesota home in November 2020, according to the Star Tribune.

A scheduled Tuesday hearing for the matter was canceled as the case had been settled by the two parties and closed. A trial date had been set for June after being repeatedly postponed.

Details of the settlement were not released.

Gracelyn Trimble had accused Cook of giving her a concussion during an altercation. In 2021, Cook's attorney accused Trimble of assaulting his client after she broke into his home and claimed she tried to extort the running back for millions of dollars.

According to the Star Tribune, a now-sealed court filing showed that Cook, 28, offered Trimble $800,000 and later $1 million to settle the case.

Trimble claimed she had traveled to Minnesota in November 2020 after the couple broke up to retrieve possessions left at Cook's home.

In her lawsuit, Trimble claimed that Cook got angry when she asked for his help in gathering her things. Cook "grabbed her arm, and slung her whole body over the couch, slamming her face into the coffee table and causing her lower forehead and the bridge of her nose to bust open."

She attempted to spray mace at Cook, but he overpowered her and the mace went into her eyes, the lawsuit said. She went to shower when she was allegedly assaulted again.

Then Trimble went into the bedroom, grabbed Cook's gun and called her friend, according to the lawsuit. Cook overheard her and threatened her, then beat her with a broomstick, the suit claims. Cook took her to the airport the next morning.

Cook's lawyers claim Trimble broke into the home and became physically aggressive toward him.

Cook's agent told ESPN that the four-time Pro Bowler has filed a lawsuit for fraud and defamation against the law firm that represented Trimble. That case is still pending.

Cook played six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings from 2017 to 2022 and was released by the team in June 2023. He spent the 2023 NFL season with the New York Jets and the Baltimore Ravens.