Damian Lillard traded to Milwaukee Bucks: Fantasy basketball fallout of three-team deal

New York Knicks v Portland Trail Blazers PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 14: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts to a call during the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Moda Center on March 14, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. The New York Knicks won 123-107. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Basketball fans and fantasy managers anxiously awaiting progress on the Damian Lillard saga got a Woj bomb on Wednesday — a three-team trade involving the Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks — and no mention of the Miami Heat. Jimmy Butler had something to say about that, but I digress.

Of course, this blockbuster deal centers around Damian Lillard — who now joins forces with former two-time MVP and Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo with the Milwaukee Bucks. Maybe now Giannis signs that extension?

Here are the details of the blockbuster trade:

And here's the fantasy impact!

Damian Lillard to the Bucks

I discussed why I thought Lillard shouldn't be falling into the second round of drafts, which was an overreaction. Now that we have clarity on his situation, I'm even more comfortable selecting him as a mid-to-late first-round pick. His usage will remain high even alongside Giannis, and we'll see a slight uptick in assists now that he's playing with one of the most dominant frontcourt players in the league.

Who else sees a fantasy bump?

Deandre Ayton - C

The five-year pro goes from the fourth wheel to potentially the first or second option on offense with the Blazers. Ayton was looking for a way out, and now he’s comfortably sitting as the lone big man alongside Jerami Grant, Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe and rookie Scoot Henderson. Ayton was 57th in my category ranks, and I moved him up to 50 after this trade. He’s efficient and should be a threat to drop 20 and 10 this season. Fantasy managers would love to see more of a commitment from him on the defensive end, but either way, he’s the immediate winner of this trade.

Jusuf Nurkic - C

I don't suspect his role to change that much in Phoenix. Instead, he's in a favorable situation where he'll be responsible for doing less. A double-double is in the cards, and he's a sneaky distributor from the center spot, averaging close to three assists per game over his last five seasons. He was 121st in my previous ranks, and I'll give him a bump after this trade is finalized.

Scoot Henderson - PG

Dame is gone, and Jrue is likely on his way out before he even finishes packing. That's the best news possible for Scoot and his fantasy value because the front office is committed to him before training camp gets underway. His ADP should rise and I'm anticipating him to make a strong case for Rookie of the Year while being a top 100 player in fantasy.

Anfernee Simons - PG/SG

His role was safe whether Lillard was traded or not. He’ll likely take on more of a scoring role now, and in 55 games without Damian Lillard, Simons averaged 20.6 points, 4.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game. A boost in assists would undoubtedly increase his fantasy stock heading into the season.

Who's fantasy value has fallen?

Khris Middleton - SF/PF

Adding another 30-point scorer is going to hurt Middleton’s usage. He’s coming off a down year and I’d anticipate Lillard’s arrival negatively impacting his ADP ahead of the season. He’ll be fine for category leagues but less volume doesn’t make him appealing for points leagues. If his efficiency regresses to the norm, his peripherals will be good for roto leagues as a Tobias Harris-like asset.

Grayson Allen - SG/SF

A casualty of acquiring Dame, the Suns added a defensive-minded guard who’s a 40% shooter from three. I don’t expect him to make an impact in fantasy now that he’s on the bench, but he could emerge as a waiver pickup if an injury occurs.

No impact

Jrue Holiday - PG/SG

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Blazers are looking to trade Holiday and are committed to building around their young guards. It's too early to assess Jrue's value with his situation in flux. I'd still draft him comfortably in the fourth round of points and category leagues.

Giannis Antetokounmpo - PF/C

I'll pay close attention to the Bucks' training camp to see how a Lillard-led offense meshes with Giannis. I can't imagine there's much drop-off by acquiring an All-NBA player, so I'd keep Giannis safely as a first-rounder in points and category leagues. Where he goes in the first round will depend on the league format.

Final thoughts

The timing of this trade couldn’t have been better as the Bucks are set to begin training camp next week. There’s also a slew of picks involved in this deal, but from a fantasy perspective, I think Ayton’s change of scenery is the most impactful. The five-year pro goes from the fourth wheel to potentially the second option on offense with the Blazers and is being paired with a true point guard in Jrue Holiday (for now).

And while it may seem like Scoot Henderson should get bumped down in my rankings, Adrian Wojnarowski is already reporting that the Blazers are looking to trade Holiday and are committed to building around their young guards. So, Anfernee Simons, Nurkic and Giannis' outlooks mostly stay the same in the near term.

Let’s see what’s next for Jrue Holiday. If he does stay in Portland, I don’t see that impacting his ranking too much.