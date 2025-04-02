Dodgers acquire former AL stolen-base leader Esteury Ruiz in deal with Athletics

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 7-0 to open the 2025 MLB season, but that won't stop the team from making improvements. Los Angeles acquired speedy outfielder Esteury Ruiz in a deal with the Athletics on Wednesday, the Athletics announced.

Ruiz, 26, rose to prominence in 2023, when he led the American League with 67 stolen bases. In exchange for Ruiz, the Athletics received pitcher Carlos Duran.

After his breakout season, Ruiz spent most of 2024 in the minors. He failed to make the Athletics out of spring training in 2025, and was designated for assignment by the club Sunday.

This story will be updated.

