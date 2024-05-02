Dodgers P Walker Buehler making 2024 debut vs. Marlins after almost 2 years recovering from elbow surgery

Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Washington Nationals 7-1 during a MLB baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Los Angeles, CA - July 27: Walker Buehler of the Los Angeles Dodgers sits on the bench against the Washington Nationals in the ninth inning during a MLB baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images) (MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-Ne/MediaNews Group via Getty Images)

Starting pitcher Walker Buehler is making his long-awaited return to the majors.

Dave Roberts, Los Angeles Dodgers manager, told the media Wednesday that Buehler, who has been recovering from elbow surgery for nearly two years, will make his first start of the 2024 season on Monday against the Miami Marlins.

Buehler's last rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City went well. He gave up one run on seven hits with zero walks and five strikeouts over five innings. Roberts had said earlier in the week that Buehler would likely be called up if his final rehab start was successful.

Monday's start against the Marlins is the final step in a long recovery journey for Buehler. He last appeared on a major league mound in June 2022, when he exited a start with elbow soreness. After having arthroscopic surgery on that elbow, Buehler eventually had Tommy John surgery in Aug. 2022, but the surgery was more complicated than usual. He'd previously had Tommy John surgery in 2015, during which his UCL was replaced for the first time. In 2022 Buehler had his flexor tendon replaced for the second time, and also had his flexor tendon repaired.

Originally there was optimism that Buehler might be able to return for the end of the 2023 season, since Tommy John surgery rehab time is typically one year. But the multi-pronged surgery required more recovery time. Buehler made one rehab start in Sept. 2023, after which the Dodgers almost immediately announced that he wouldn't be attempting another return until the start of the 2024 season.

Now that time has come, and Buehler is ready. A few things are different than the last time he took a major league mound, such as the pitch clock and the presence of Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani. But thankfully, pitching has worked the same way it always has.