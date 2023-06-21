Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill under investigation for alleged assault at Miami marina, per reports

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 08: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins looks on from the sidelines against the New York Jets during the second half of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is under investigation over an alleged assault and battery on Sunday, Miami-Dade police told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

The incident was alleged to have happened at Haulover Park, a Miami beachfront area. The city's WPLG news station first reported a tip from a viewer who claimed Hill had a "disagreement" with a charter company employee at Haulover Marina and hit him.

Police reportedly visited the Marina on Monday.

This article will be updated with more information.