Duke's Cooper Flagg adds Wooden Award to National Player of the Year Honors including AP, Naismith Trophy

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Duke's Cooper Flagg was named the John R. Wooden National Player of the Year on Saturday, adding to a list of NPOY honors from major outlets.

The freshman forward was announced as the winner just hours before his Blue Devils were scheduled to face Houston in the Final Four.

This story will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!