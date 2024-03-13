Dylan Cease reportedly traded from White Sox to Padres

Chicago White Sox v Boston Red Sox BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 23: Dylan Cease #84 of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park on September 23, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images) (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox are moving on from Dylan Cease. The team traded Cease to the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The move signals more change for the White Sox, who fired former general manager Rick Hahn and vice president Kenny Williams in August. Chris Getz, who played for the White Sox for two years before joining the team's front office after he retired, was promoted to replace Hahn in late August.

The move marks the biggest trade — and arguably the biggest decision — Getz has made since taking over the reigns. He also declined an option on shortstop Tim Anderson in November and acquired five players from the Atlanta Braves for reliever Aaron Bummer later that month.

But dealing Cease is a whole other level of transaction.

Dylan Cease found stardom with White Sox

Cease emerged as one of the biggest success stories in the organization during its most recent rebuild. After posting a 5.79 ERA as a rookie, Cease steadily improved before breaking out in a major way in 2022. That season, he posted a 2.20 ERA over 32 starts, struck out 227 batters over 184 innings and finished second in AL Cy Young voting to Justin Verlander.

Cease experienced regression in 2023, posting a 4.58 ERA over 177 innings, and he failed to garner a single Cy Young vote as the White Sox collapsed yet again in the regular season.

Throughout his career, Cease has flashed dynamite stuff but has struggled to fully put his arsenal together. Even in 2022, when he nearly won the Cy Young award, he led the league in walks.

His potential remains high, however, which is why he drew interest this offseason. With the right tweaks and in the right environment, Cease can likely return to a Cy Young level. And if he can make strides with his control, he could even exceed his 2022 levels.

Given his ability and contract situation (Cease is under team control through 2025), the White Sox apparently thought now was the best time to make a deal. The Padres have Cease under contract for two seasons and, if things work out, can use that time to work out an extension. The extra year of control likely allowed the White Sox to maximize their return in the deal.

For Chicago, the move signals more change on the South Side. Getz hasn't fully revealed whether he expects the White Sox to compete in 2024, but he has used the phrase "retool" rather than "rebuild" this offseason.