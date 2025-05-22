Dyson Daniels, Draymond Green and Amen Thompson headline NBA All-Defensive first team

Golden State Warriors v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Five MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 14: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half in Game Five of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Target Center on May 14, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ellen Schmidt/Getty Images) (Ellen Schmidt/Getty Images)
By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

Dyson Daniels, Draymond Green, Amen Thompson, Luguentz Dort and Evan Mobley were named to the NBA's All-Defensive First Team on Thursday, the league announced.

It's the ninth time in Green's career that he's received the honor.

Toumani Camara, Rudy Gobert, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jalen Williams and Ivica Zubac were named to the second team, the league announced Thursday.

It marks the eighth time in his career Gobert has made the NBA's All-Defensive team, but the first team he's been named as a member of the second team.

This story will be updated.

