Eagles agree to multi-year extension with Nick Sirianni after Super Bowl season

NFL: FEB 09 Super Bowl LIX - Eagles vs Chiefs NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 09: Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni celebrates during Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on February 9, 2025 at the Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles are rewarding Nick Sirianni after he led the club to its first Super Bowl win since 2018. The team agreed to a long-term extension with Sirianni, it announced Monday.

The Eagles did not announce specifics regarding Sirianni's extension.

Sirianni, 43, was hired as the Eagles' coach in 2021. In four seasons with the team, Sirianni has a 48-20 record. The team reached the Super Bowl in 2022 under Sirianni, where it lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles got revenge in 2024, however, defeating the Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX.

This story will be updated.

