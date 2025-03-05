Eagles re-sign Pro Bowl LB Zach Baun with three-year, $51 million contract

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 19: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet before the game against the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Divisional Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are keeping linebacker Zach Baun on the roster.

The Eagles are re-signing the Pro Bowler with a three-year, $51 million contract, Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein confirmed Wednesday. The deal includes $34 million guaranteed.

The contract, which offers Baun up to $17 million annually, makes Baun one of the highest-paid linebackers in the league.

Eagles are awarding LB Zack Baun 3-year, $51 million extension with $34 million guaranteed, source confirms to @YahooSports.



Zack went from 4-year special teamer to All-Pro starting LB in 1 year with Eagles. He stays put with Vic Fangio & nets a 485% raise from $3.5M in 2024. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) March 5, 2025

After starting his career with the New Orleans Saints, Baun signed a one-year deal with the Eagles last season, and instantly rose to become one of the top linebackers in the league.

He had 82 solo tackles in the 2024 regular season, marking the third most in the NFL, and finished with 92 solo tackles in all. Baun also had five forced fumbles, second in the league behind Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt. Baun earned his first Pro Bowl nod this season, and was first-team All-Pro.

Fresh off a Super Bowl win, the Eagles are bringing back some of its key players for next season. The team re-signed running back Saquon Barkley to a two-year, $41.2 million extension on Tuesday.