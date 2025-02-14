Eagles Super Bowl parade: Philadelphia celebrates second NFL title since 2017

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 14: A young fan celebrates ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Championship Parade on February 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory parade kicked off Friday morning with the festivities beginning at Lincoln Financial Field. The route will take the team to the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art where a formal ceremony will be held.

It's been a whirlwind week for some of the Eagles' biggest names. Following their win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, MVP Jalen Hurts went to Walt Disney World in Orlando for the traditional post-Super Bowl parade. The following day Hurts, along with running back Saquon Barkley and the entire offensive line traveled to New York to appear on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

Hurts' media tour wasn't finished after that. On Wednesday he appeared on "CBS Mornings" and ABC's "The View." Meanwhile, Barkley worked the drive-thru and greeted customers at a Pennsylvania Raising Cane's on Thursday.

We'll document some highlights here as the Eagles and the city of Philadelphia celebrate together.

Not a surprise, but Eagles fans found their spots along the parade route very early on Friday

Not even 7am



Eagles fans are the best pic.twitter.com/EH1UgQ108N — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) February 14, 2025

The famous Philadelphia "Love" sign was modified for the occasion

New Love Park sign ❤️



Love Hurts



📸: Emily Montgomery pic.twitter.com/JEpUzlJTZx — On Pattison (@OnPattison) February 14, 2025

There will likely be a good number of young fans taking part in the celebrations as all Philadelphia schools are closed on Friday

All schools and administrative offices will be CLOSED on Friday, February 14, 2025, for the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl Celebration. Learn more: https://t.co/TpRbxIKaE1 #PHLed #GoBirds pic.twitter.com/zm4GIARTvI — Philadelphia Schools (@PHLschools) February 11, 2025

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is taking shots days after the Eagles' win

Pat Mahomes got cooked !!! These Eagles fans are going nuts! pic.twitter.com/dOHBcAmMUD — Ducis Rodgers (@duciswild) February 14, 2025

A couple decided to get married and celebrate a Super Bowl title on the same day

They’re getting married here on Ben Franklin Parkway as soon as the ⁦@Eagles⁩ parade passes by them. pic.twitter.com/3Wzi5ou5sz — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) February 14, 2025

The Eagles are on the move and fans are getting loud