Eagles WR DeVonta Smith suffered ankle sprain in 35-31 loss to Cardinals

Dak Prescott Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith walks to the locker room during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Cardinals won 35-31. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP)

As if the Philadelphia Eagles losing to the Arizona Cardinals wasn't bad enough, receiver DeVonta Smith was injured in the 35-31 defeat.

Smith was seen leaving Lincoln Financial Field in a walking boot after the game on Sunday. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that its a mild ankle sprain and not considered serious. Smith finished with three catches for 30 yards.

The third-year wideout has hauled in 81 receptions for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns. His availability for the season finale against the New York Giants will now be monitored.

The bigger, confirmed, issue for the Eagles is the fact that they no longer control their ability to win the NFC East. Now, Philadelphia must beat the Giants, and need a Dallas Cowboys loss in order to win the division in back-to-back years.

While Philadelphia is guaranteed to make the playoffs, the Eagles simply haven't been playing particularly inspired football. They only won one game in December and have lost four of their last five. And they just lost, at home, to a team that came into the game owning the No. 2-overall pick in the draft.

"We have to get things fixed," head coach Nick Sirianni said following the game, "and we have to get them fixed fast."