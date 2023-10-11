Ekeler's Edge: Is Austin back just in time to play against himself in fantasy?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube

Ekeler's Edge is full steam ahead for Week 6 with the Los Angeles RB joining Matt Harmon for another jam packed pod. The two begin the episode recapping all the latest from Week 5 and getting Austin's reaction to Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor getting a new contract that could potentially reset the RB market this offseason.

The two then look at Jacksonville Jaguars RB Travis Etienne's big performance against the Bills in London and if that production is sustainable and can be expected going forward from the Jags young RB.

Harmon and Ekeler then jump into the matchup you've all been waiting for: Matt takes on Austin in the Ekeler Invitational Fantasy Football League. Of course, Matt ponders if he will have his first round RB back (Austin Ekeler) to face... yes, Austin Ekeler. The Chargers RB provides an update on his injury and his mindset heading into MNF against the Dallas Cowboys.

Ekeler then shares his thoughts on the Cowboys and what this game could mean for Chargers OC Kellen Moore coaching against his former team. The two then end the podcast by diving into the Ask Austin Mailbag to react to everyone's early season fantasy regrets and providing their bold predictions for Week 6.

3:10 - Austin has beef with Matt

4:35 - Austin reacts to Jonathan Taylor contract

14:49 - Travis Etienne's big day: Sign of things to come?

21:10 - Ekeler Invitational: Matt and Austin go head-to-head in Week 6 (Austin plays himself)

23:46 - What would be Matt's DM to Austin to play well for his fantasy team 28:59 - Austin on playing the Cowboys on MNF

36:14 - Ask Austin Mailbag: Fantasy regrets so far this season

45:43 - Bold Fantasy predictions for Week 6

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts