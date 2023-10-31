EMERGENCY PODCAST: James Harden traded to the Clippers | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Vincent Goodwill sits down with Jake Fischer to react to the news of a blockbuster trade that sends James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Los Angeles Clippers.

After waking up to the news of the long-awaited trade that sends James Harden, along with P.J. Tucker, from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Los Angeles Clippers for a handful of veterans on expiring contracts and a handful of draft picks, Vincent Goodwill and Jake Fischer sat down to break down the trade details and implications.

How does this move affect the Sixers championship odds this year? Will it make it more or less likely that Joel Embiid will eventually request his own trade out of Philadelphia? Is it possible that it will make the Sixers, and Embiid, even better than they were with Harden?

The Clippers, who don’t have any draft picks for many years after doing this deal, are pushing all of their chips to the middle. They need the Kawhi Leonard / Paul George experiment to work better than it has, as they await the opening of the Intuit Dome, and Harden is meant to take some of the physical and play-making burden off of those two superstars in hopes that they can stay healthier this year.

