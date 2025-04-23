Ex-NFL kicker Jay Feely announces campaign for Congress in Arizona

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 10: Former NFL kicker and CBS analyst Jay 'Feely during the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Tennessee Titans at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Titans 12-7. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Former NFL kicker and CBS broadcaster Jay Feely is officially looking for a different job.

The 48-year-old announced Tuesday he will be running for a U.S. House of Representatives seat in Arizona's 5th Congressional district during the 2026 midterm elections, seeking to fill the seat of Rep. Andy Biggs, who plans to run for Arizona governor next year.

Biggs, a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, won’t the district last year with 60.4% of the vote.

On his website, Feely said he would "fight for border security, protect our freedoms, and put America First." Per ESPN, he formally filed a statement of interest with the Arizona secretary of state on Tuesday, a requirement before candidates can begin collecting signatures to put themselves on the ballot:

"I'm excited about this next chapter of my life," Feely told ESPN. "I think that I feel God's calling pressing me into service, and that's really what I believe it is, is the civil service. I don't believe we have enough politicians that get into political office not for self-serving measures and that get into political office and don't want it to be a career, and that's what I believe.

"I believe it is very much a civil service."

Feely reportedly said President Donald Trump and Rep. Jim Jordan asked him to run for Congress in 2022, but he declined because he still had children in high school. He also said he felt compelled to run this time after Trump's assassination attempt last year.

His X account announced later Thursday that Jordan has already endorsed him.

Feely's social media activity makes his loyalty to Trump and DOGE head Elon Musk clear enough, as he's described protests against Tesla dealerships as "domestic terrorism," and endorsed the sweeping tariffs that have led to significant uncertainty in global trade.

Feely sits at No. 30 on the NFL's all-time scoring list and played for six different teams during a 14-year NFL career, including four years for the Arizona Cardinals. He made 82.6% of his career field goals and 99.3% of his extra points, with a career long of 61 yards. After retirement, he spent 10 years as a color analyst for CBS.