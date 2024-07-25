Falcons QB Kirk Cousins is 'ready to go' as training camp begins, says coach Raheem Morris

Atlanta Falcons OTA Offseason Workout FLOWERY BRANCH, GEORGIA - MAY 14: Quarterback Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons runs drills during OTA offseason workouts at the Atlanta Falcons training facility on May 14, 2024 in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris quickly addressed questions about quarterback Kirk Cousins' health as training camp begins. Morris told reporters on Thursday that Cousins is medically cleared and "ready to go."

Though Cousins will take snaps with the first-team offense, accommodations will be made to his workload as he builds his condition back up, according to Falcons reporter Will McFadden. Morris said observers wouldn't notice any limitations on Cousins' activities.

Cousins, 35, suffered an Achilles injury during last season's Week 8 matchup with the Green Bay Packers. The injury occurred while he was scrambling and before contact from a tackler was made. He immediately had difficulty putting weight on his right leg as he went back to the sideline. An MRI exam the next day confirmed a tear in the tendon.

Prior to the injury, Cousins completed 69.5% of his passes for 2,331 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Despite the injury, Falcons signed Cousins as a free agent – agreeing to a four-year, $180 million contract – after the veteran played six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. Yet his long-term status as Atlanta's starting quarterback was soon cast into uncertainty when the team selected Washington signal-caller Michael Penix Jr. with its first-round draft pick (No. 8 overall).

Cousins also participated – albeit on a limited basis and with no contact – in OTAs and minicamps during the spring.

According to Morris, Penis will share reps with the second-team offense with Taylor Heinicke during training camp. Heinicke played in five games (starting four) for the Falcons last season, completing 54.4% of his passes for 890 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions.