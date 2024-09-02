Fantasy Baseball: Last call for Osvaldo Bido!

Regular readers of this article will notice that several players in recent editions also appeared the following week, after having their second start pushed back one day. Players get pushed back more often late in the season, as teams give spot starts to prospects and take steps to manage their veterans’ innings. Fantasy baseball managers who want to ensure that their two-start pitchers make two starts should focus on those who are scheduled to make their second appearance on Saturday. These men can get pushed back a day and still get fantasy teams the points they need. This week, Bido and Woods Richardson are scheduled to make their second start on Saturday.

Two-Start Pitchers (listed in order of preference)

Osvaldo Bido, 52% (vs. SEA, vs. DET)

Bido was one of baseball’s most successful starters in August, posting a 1.55 ERA and a 0.79 WHIP while going 3-1 across five outings. The right-hander should keep things rolling into September, as he will open the month against a Mariners offense that ranks 26th in runs scored and has struck out more often than any other team. His second matchup is less juicy but still favorable enough to make Bido the top option this week.

Simeon Woods Richardson, 23% (@TB, @KC)

Woods Richardson struggled last time out (4.2 IP, 4 ER) but has been successful enough this year (3.85 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 102:38 K:BB ratio) to be an appealing two-start option. His first matchup propels Woods Richardson to the upper portion of the list, as the Rays rank 28th in runs scored. But his second start keeps him a tier below Bido, as the Royals are red-hot of late and do not strike out often.

David Festa, 11% (@TB, @KC)

Festa is coming off an excellent start against Atlanta (6 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 7 SO) and has pitched better than is indicated by his 4.89 ERA. The rookie has allowed just two homers in his past five starts, and his overall 51:12 K:BB ratio is an excellent mark. Like Woods Richardson, Festa is appealing due to his matchup against the Rays but not at the top of the list due to the fact that his second start will take place against the Royals. Because of the order of the starts, managers wouldn’t be heartbroken is Festa dominated the Rays before being pushed back and missing the Royals.

Andrew Heaney, 25% (vs. NYY, vs. LAA)

Heaney was expected to be the top two-start option last week, before his second outing was pushed back. He is now more of a deep-league alternative for this scoring period, as the matchup against the Yankees (second in runs scored) is an intimidating one. If he can survive Aaron Judge and company, Heaney could finish off a strong week in a favorable matchup against the Angels.

Eduardo Rodríguez, 46% (vs. LAD, @HOU)

Rodríguez has been barely respectable in four starts since coming off the IL (5.06 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 16:5 K:BB ratio), which is disappointing when factoring in that two of his matchups were very favorable (home to Colorado, at Miami). With two division-leading teams on his schedule for next week, Rodríguez should be benched in the vast majority of leagues. To be fair, however, it should be noted that the Astros offense has not been effective in the second half.

Kyle Harrison, 46% (vs. ARI, @SD)

Harrison is a mediocre starter (4.22 ERA, 1.31 WHIP) who will make starts against the lineup that scores the most (Arizona) and the one that strikes out the least (San Diego). He’s an easy player to drop in all leagues.

One-Start Streamers

In order, here are the best streamers for the week, with their start date and Yahoo! roster rate in brackets.

Albert Suárez vs. CWS (Wednesday, 35)

Cooper Criswell vs. CWS (Saturday, 3)

Joey Estes vs. SEA (Thursday, 14)

Cody Bradford vs. LAA (Friday, 44)

Jeffrey Springs vs. MIN (Tuesday, 46)

Frankie Montas vs. COL (Friday, 24)

Aaron Civale vs. STL (Tuesday, 38)

JP Sears vs. SEA (Wednesday, 40)

Martín Pérez vs. DET (Friday, 17)

David Peterson vs. BOS (Tuesday, 43)

Cade Povich vs. CWS (Tuesday, 3)

Alec Marsh vs. MIN (Saturday, 5)

DJ Herz @PIT (Friday, 15)

Mitchell Parker @PIT (Saturday, 22)

José Quintana vs. CIN (Friday, 23)

Mitch Spence vs. DET (Friday, 9)

Kyle Gibson vs. SEA (Saturday, 25)

Tylor Megill vs. BOS (Wednesday, 6)

Alec Marsh vs. MIN (Saturday, 5)

Dean Kremer vs. TB (Friday, 20)

Rhett Lowder @NYM (Friday, 10)

Favorable Monday-Thursday hitting matchups

Orioles @ White Sox

Although Baltimore is off on Thursday, they should score enough in the first three days of the week to deserve a break. After all, the White Sox rank last in the majors in second-half ERA and won’t deploy Garrett Crochet in this series. Ryan O’Hearn (31%) and Eloy Jiménez (22%) have not thrived of late but could get going during this series.

Braves vs. Rockies

This series won’t take place in Colorado, but the Braves could still score often against a Rockies staff that ranks last in ERA. Colorado will use two lefty starters in the series, which leads to grabbing right-handed hitting Braves off the waiver wire, including Orlando Arcia (10%), Whit Merrifield (15%) and Ramón Laureano (10%).