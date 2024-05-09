Fantasy Baseball Weekend Preview: Get ready for some offense

Cincinnati Reds v Texas Rangers ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 27: Josh Smith #8 of the Texas Rangers doubles against the Cincinnati Reds during the ninth inning home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field on April 27, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Fantasy baseball managers could see plenty of offensive production this weekend. Many teams are deploying their weakest starters during the coming days, which is evidenced by the fact that there are many more matchups to target than to avoid in this week’s article.

On the pitching side, there aren't many appealing starters aside from Christian Scott, who has the potential to make a major impact in the weeks ahead.

Matchups to Target

Rangers @ Rockies

There should be offensive fireworks at Coors Field this weekend, as none of the six starters for Texas or Colorado can be classified as high-end hurlers. Wise managers will make a goal of getting players from this series into their lineup, which can include Josh Smith (45%) and Leody Taveras (5%) from the Rangers and Brenton Doyle (28%), Charlie Blackmon (6%) and Brendan Rodgers (3%) from the Rockies. In deeper leagues, Rockies rookie outfielder Jordan Beck (5%) is an intriguing option.

Red Sox vs. Nationals

The Red Sox could score plenty of runs at their hitter-friendly home park against Washington righty Jake Irvin and two lefties (MacKenzie Gore, Patrick Corbin) who each have a WHIP over 1.45. Targeting right-handed hitters Vaughn Grissom (29%), Ceddanne Rafaela (27%) and Connor Wong (30%) is the best move.

Guardians @ White Sox

Cleveland’s offense should continue their solid start to the season when they face three White Sox starters who each own an ERA over 5.00. Estevan Florial (0%) is a sneaky option, as he should hit leadoff against right-handers on Saturday and Sunday. Others to consider include lefty hitters Bo Naylor (27%) and Will Brennan (2%).

Dodgers @ Padres

The Dodgers are predictable in their lineup choices, which makes it easy to determine who will start against a trio of right-handed starters this weekend. James Outman (39%) and Gavin Lux (10%) continue to scuffle but should start every game. And those who are on the fence with starting Andy Pages (70%) should put him in the lineup.

Brewers vs. Cardinals

Milwaukee’s offense is off to a great start this season and should stay hot against three mediocre St. Louis right-handers (Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson, Miles Mikolas). Those who have had Christian Yelich in an IL slot should know that he returned yesterday and can be activated right away. There are also a pair of outfielders to consider in deeper formats, Sal Frelick (14%) and Blake Perkins (10%).

Phillies @ Marlins

Although the opposing starters are solid, some matchups can be utilized based on the Phillies facing three left-handed starters this weekend. First off, those in shallow leagues who have benched Nick Castellanos should put him back into the lineup. In deeper leagues, Johan Rojas (6%) may be a source of steals. On the flip side, lefty-swinging Brandon Marsh should be benched everywhere.

Matchups to Avoid

A’s @ Mariners

Few Oakland hitters get much fantasy attention, but they are all bad options against three talented Seattle right-handers this weekend. In fact, I’ll go so far as to say that every Oakland hitter should be out of every mixed-league lineup.

Blue Jays @ Twins

Toronto’s unproductive offense is unlikely to get on track this weekend against a trio of Twins righties who either have strong track records or exciting potential. The Blue Jays lineup is loaded with right-handed bats, and this could be a good weekend to sit their struggling stars. In fact, there is not a single Blue Jays hitter whom I can strongly recommend for this weekend.

Seeking Saves

Trevor Megill (Milwaukee Brewers, 23%)

Fantasy managers have been slow to adjust to the fact that Megill is the Brewers' closer. The right-hander has thrown five scoreless innings since returning from the IL, and during that stretch, he has earned all three of the team’s saves. Megill could earn a save or win during a home series against the Cardinals this weekend.

Seeking Steals

Johan Rojas (Philadelphia Phillies, 6%)

Although Rojas has balanced splits, he is in an advantageous position on paper as a right-handed hitter who is facing three lefty starters this weekend. And if he reaches base, the speedster could swipe a bag against Marlins catcher Nick Fortes, who has allowed more steals this year than all but one catcher.

Streaming Starters

In order, here are the best streamers for the weekend, with their start date and Yahoo! roster rate in parentheses.

Christian Scott vs. ATL (Saturday, 36)

Cole Irvin vs. ARI (Friday, 22)

Luis Gil @TB (Sunday, 47)

Jameson Taillon @PIT (Friday, 49)

Logan Allen @CWS (Sunday, 21)

Zach Littell vs. NYY (Saturday, 38)

Braxton Garrett vs. PHI (Sunday, 50)

Simeon Woods Richardson @TOR (Saturday, 10)

Paul Blackburn @SEA (Friday, 39)

Dean Kremer vs. ARI (Sunday, 36)

Clarke Schmidt @TB (Friday, 39)

Taj Bradley vs. NYY (Friday, 32)

Patrick Sandoval vs. KC (Sunday, 6)

Bryse Wilson vs. STL (Sunday, 9)

Cooper Criswell vs. WSH (Saturday, 10)

Tyler Anderson vs. KC (Saturday, 38)