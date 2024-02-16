Fantasy Baseball Draft Rankings 2024: Relief Pitchers

MLB: SEP 21 Orioles at Guardians CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 21: Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase (48) reacts after the final out of the Major League Baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Guardians on September 21, 2023, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With starting pitchers going fewer and fewer innings, and more teams employing top relievers in "fireman" roles before the ninth inning, finding a consistent closer in fantasy has become incredibly important. A save may be a save, but it sure does give fantasy managers peace of mind to have a lockdown closer who's assured of getting 35-plus saves year after year.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2024 MLB season]

Can Emmanuel Clase go for a three-peat of 40-save seasons? Will new Astro Josh Hader go right back to his elite ways? Is Edwin Diaz going to be back to playing trumpets while shutting the door at Citi Field?

[2024 Fantasy Baseball Draft Rankings: C | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | OF | SP | RP]

Check out our rankings to see where the top relievers are coming in to save the day:

Who will be your top relief pitcher pick in 2024?