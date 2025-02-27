Fantasy Basketball: These stars could get shut down — here's how to prepare and plan ahead

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 07: Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on February 07, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Managing a fantasy basketball team during the "silly season" requires a mix of foresight and creativity. This is the time of year when teams out of playoff contention rest their veterans and prioritize younger players, often disrupting established rotations. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, some of your stars could be at risk of being shut down.

Let's look closer at 10 high-risk players and what makes them likely candidates for reduced workloads or complete shutdowns late in the season.

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Embiid is an obvious choice, but I can't not include him.

The Sixers are a dumpster fire. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Sixers and Joel Embiid are expected to announce how Embiid will proceed with his troublesome left knee by the end of the week. Fantasy managers should already be looking for contingency plans, as he's facing an extended absence after the rest and load management activities haven't reduced the swelling and discomfort in his left knee.

Fantasy Manager Tip: Guerschon Yabusele is dealing with an eye injury, but he's the center I'd roster for the rest of the season over Andre Drummond. Depending on when your playoffs begin (Yahoo default is Week 20), the Sixers have one of the best schedules, so holding Yabusele is a good plan if you can manage it.

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

With the Hornets firmly at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, LaMelo is a prime shutdown candidate. The Hornets lost their last two games by a margin of 39 points, so it's not like their situation is improving. Add in his history of ankle issues this season, Brandon Miller already being lost and Mark Williams' storied injury issues — why risk it? Ball is essential to Charlotte's future, so keeping him healthy for next season will take priority over meaningless late-season games.

Fantasy Manager Tip: I'd try to trade LaMelo Ball. You'll likely take a haircut, but between his injury profile and the trajectory of the Hornets, I don't trust that he'll be active enough in the fantasy playoffs. Nick Smith Jr. is the initial name that comes to mind if Ball were inactive. Next would be KJ Simpson. He's on a two-way contract but has 28 games left, leaving ample time for him to get some playing time late in the season.

Paul George, Philadelphia 76ers

Podcast P put his show on hiatus to focus on getting the Sixers to the Play-In. It’s a little too late for that, as the Sixers are plummeting, losing nine straight games while on the verge of losing Joel Embiid for the year. George is having one of the worst seasons of his career, dating back to a gruesome knee injury that derailed his career at one point. George could gut out the season as he’s indicated, but he’s also been hypocritical, saying the Sixers are barely a playoff-contending squad just days before his podcast announcement.

All this to say, I don’t buy that he and the Sixers will really go for it, as finishing in the bottom-six teams in the league is most beneficial for their team at this point. They need to keep the pick ahead of the 2025 NBA draft and if they finish outside of the top six in the lottery, it’ll be going to the Thunder.

Fantasy Manager Tip: PG is coming off one of his best games in recent memory and I would use that as an opportunity to trade him. The general public likely agrees that a shutdown is imminent, but hey, float some offers out there at a slightly discounted rate, and it could bear fruit.

Or, sink with the Sixers’ ship.

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

Ah, Zion — a superstar talent with devastating injury concerns. Zion's history of missing games (he's played in 21 games this season) makes him almost a surefire candidate for "shutdown watch." The Pelicans are second to last in the West, so unless they shock everyone with an improbable late-season surge, there's not much reason to trot Zion out for games that don’t matter.

Fantasy Manager Tip: Yves Missi, Karlo Matković, and Kelly Olynyk will benefit if Williamson is shut down. I lean toward Missi and Matković for fantasy purposes, as Olynyk has little to prove as a veteran in this league heading into the final year of his contract.

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

Markkanen is having a down year across nearly every category compared to last season. The sporadic missed games haven't helped. With the Jazz dead last in the Western Conference standings while effectively playing for lottery balls, I anticipate they'll continue their history of shutting down their veterans late in the season. John Collins, Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson also fall into this bucket. Since Markkanen is part of the franchise's long-term core, the organization has little incentive to risk him in meaningless games.

Fantasy Manager Tip: Consider stashing Kyle Filipowski and Cody Williams. Their head coach has challenged both rookies to step up, and as the Jazz give more minutes to their younger depth, we'll likely see more fantasy production. Filipowski has shown double-double potential whenever he plays north of 20 minutes this season.

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Although Kessler is a young player, the Jazz might not want to push him too hard in a losing season. A top-tier rebounder and shot-blocker, Kessler is a future franchise piece who hasn't played in many back-to-backs and frequently misses games due to rest. Utah could limit his minutes to reduce wear and tear, especially if the outcome of its season is long decided.

Fantasy Manager Tip: I'd look to trade Kessler ASAP after he dropped a 25-14-5 line with 2 steals on Wednesday night. It's a good sell-high opportunity if you don't trust that he'll be a reliable asset come playoff time.

CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans

Like Zion, McCollum’s workload will be closely monitored as the Pelicans drift further out of contention. He’s already taken on a heavy role due to injuries to teammates, so the Pelicans might give him a break to focus on the long game. I can see a similar reason for putting Trey Murphy III on ice as well, but for some reason, I think we'll see him play this out as the focal point of their offense.

Fantasy Manager Tip: If McCollum fades, I would roster Jose Alvarado and Jordan Hawkins. Alvarado should already be rostered in most leagues, while Hawkins, a scoring and 3-point threat, could help fantasy managers down the stretch if he gets minutes in the high 20s.

Cam Thomas, Brooklyn Nets

While Thomas has shown flashes of brilliance this season, he's missed 39 games this season due to hamstring and ankle injuries. He appears to be inching closer to a return, but I'm pessimistic about how much the Nets will get him back into the fold with their focus on capturing the Flagg.

The Nets' standing, plus Thomas coming off injuries, could put his season in limbo. I'm still debating whether the Nets saw enough from Thomas to determine whether he should be a part of their young core, but I still see some risk in him playing this season out.

Fantasy Manager Tip: Keon Johnson and Killian Hayes are two players who will get more playing time the longer Thomas is out of commission. Both are streamable assets right now.

Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers

Portland has been balancing rebuilding and competing for some time now, but coming from 12th place in the West, its playoff chase is slipping away. Grant hasn't played into March for the past three seasons, and I think the streak continues. The Blazers have considerable depth at the SF and PF positions, so I'm projecting Portland to prioritize getting their younger players more touches over a veteran like Grant.

Fantasy Manager Tip: A Grant shutdown would do wonders for players like Deni Avdija, Toumani Camara, Shaedon Sharpe and Jabari Walker offensively. Grant attempts the third-most FG's on the team, so each player would move up in the pecking order should he be out of the lineup down the stretch.

D'Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets

The Nets are a shade under .500 with D'Lo in the lineup this season (8-9). That means he's actually doing something positive for their team. The problem is that winning is not the goal right now, with Brooklyn vying for their best lottery odds. Russell's currently out with an ankle injury, but I think fantasy managers know what's coming — a bunch of DNPs. I wouldn't drop D'Lo, but I also have low expectations for him for the rest of the season based on Brooklyn's tanking aspirations.

Fantasy Manager Tip: There's not much trade value for Russell, so I would look to waiver options like Keon Johnson and Ziaire Williams. Williams doesn't play the same position, but he's a silly-season player who will see additional opportunities with Cam Johnson, Russell and Thomas being legitimate shutdown risks.