Fantasy Basketball Preview: Southwest Division

DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 26: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter in Game Three of the Western Conference Finals at American Airlines Center on May 26, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Get ready for your fantasy basketball drafts with Dan Titus' division previews for the 2024-25 NBA season. On today's slate: the Southwest.

Dallas Mavericks

Looking beyond Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, Dereck Lively II is Dallas' next-best fantasy option. Lively opened training camp as the starting center, and being Luka's primary rim-runner and lob threat has its perks. More minutes should equate to more fantasy production with rebounds and blocked shots.

Speaking of blocking shots, Daniel Gafford is worth drafting, even if he's seeing fewer minutes in the timeshare with Lively. Gafford has shown he can be a viable fantasy asset in 20 minutes per night.

Lastly, let's talk about the potential Klay Thompson revival with Dallas. Thompson is coming off his worst fantasy performance since his rookie season, but the soon-to-be 35-year-old looks motivated and hyped for what's ahead. With so much gravity going toward Luka and Kyrie, Klay will have plenty of opportunities to be the 3-point specialist fantasy basketball managers need in the back end of drafts.

Houston Rockets

Alperen Şengün and Fred VanVleet are the best options from Houston, so expect them to be off the board by the early third round. Şengün was one of five players to average at least 20 points, with nine rebounds and five assists last season. VanVleet's ADP has held firm at 38, but it feels low, considering he's finished inside the top 20 in four straight seasons.

Two of my biggest questions are about Jalen Green and Amen Thompson. Green's a safe choice for points leagues because if he starts cold, as he has in the past, his inefficiency won't hurt you. However, I'm not convinced the post-All-Star version of Green last season will be consistent enough for category formats with Şengün healthy.

Regarding Thompson — when will he crack the starting lineup? Amen's versatility on both ends is far more impactful than Brooks'. Be sure to prioritize Thompson in the 10th round.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies are loaded with fantasy talent, starting with Jaren Jackson Jr. JJJ is one of the more reliable defensive assets available, and his contributions to scoring and 3s make him a high-floor pick in the third round.

Desmond Bane ranks higher than Ja Morant in my category rankings, however Morant's ADP is roughly six spots better than Bane's. Bane gets the edge for me in category leagues because he's more efficient and turns the ball over less. Morant is better suited for points leagues, like Paolo Banchero is.

I've been drafting Zach Edey more aggressively as a late-round pick. Edey has the tools to be a good fantasy player — his blocks, rebounding and shooting efficiency can help fantasy managers immediately. Even if he plays 20-25 minutes a night, his profile tracks as a player who'll be impactful in limited playing time. Edey is going in the ninth round, but I'd spend up to the eighth if you sense he won't be available.

New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans are loaded with fantasy potential, but Dejounte Murray's arrival mucks up the usage of ball-dominant players like Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram. Speaking of Ingram, an extension isn't likely, and it'll be challenging for the Pelicans to trade BI's expiring $36 million expiring contract. Ingram going in the sixth round of drafts is decent value to start the season since Murphy is out a few weeks with a hamstring injury.

One of the more underrated selections near pick 100 is stocks specialist Herb Jones, who also made strides in improving his efficiency across the board last year, shooting 50% from the field, 42% from 3 and 87% from the line. He's a value pick. My sleeper center, Karlo Matković, is behind Daniel Theis and Yves Missi on the depth chart. I think Matković provides the necessary athleticism, floor spacing and defense that New Orleans needs long-term. Just remember the name even if he isn't worth drafting at the moment.

San Antonio Spurs

If you're lucky enough to get the first overall pick in your fantasy drafts, draft Wemby.

The Spurs bringing in future Hall-of-Famer Chris Paul raises the floor for all Spurs players. If you're hunting assists and steals in the later rounds, CP3 is an underrated option in the ninth round. Unfortunately, Devin Vassell is on the shelf with a foot injury and won't be re-evaluated until November 1. He's a risky pick in the seventh round, but if he falls beyond that, he could be an excellent temporary draft and stash.

There's some late-round intrigue with Jeremy Sochan. Some might remember Coach Pop experimenting with him at point guard last year, and while that didn't work out, it was a learning moment that allowed him to initiate the offense. That's important for fantasy, as I can see a little bit of Aaron Gordon in him. He'll be a good rebounder and facilitator from the dunker spot, and I'm confident he'll outperform his 12th-round ADP by playing 30 minutes per night.