Fantasy Football Week 1 TE Rankings

Carolina Panthers v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 18: Darren Waller #12 of the New York Giants looks on during the first half of a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on August 18, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

We likely would all be in agreement when we say we want the fantasy tight end position to be as deep as the running back, maybe even the wide receiver position, in 2023. Perhaps a healthy Darren Waller, now the presumed No. 1 target for Daniel Jones on the Giants, can help with that.

We know a healthy Waller is a threat to be the top fantasy scorer at tight end. Now, we can hope for Kyle Pitts to reach his potential and for the likes of Dalton Kincaid, Sam LaPorta and Luke Musgrave to inject some much-needed consistent production into the position.

Check out how Waller and all the tight ends stack up in our Week 1 rankings:

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Expert Consensus Rankings

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 1 fantasy TE leaderboard?

