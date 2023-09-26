Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: RBs

Denver Broncos v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 24: Raheem Mostert #31 of the Miami Dolphins carries the ball against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Perhaps you've heard about what happened in Miami in Week 3 between the Dolphins and the Broncos?

All jokes aside, for all the hype surrounding the Dolphins' fantasy-friendly passing game, it was their running game that fueled the 70-20 drubbing of Denver. Both Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane ran wild against the Broncos' defense.

Youth and experience were on full effect in Week 3, as both Mostert (31-years-old) and Achane (21-years-old) were efficient and outright unstoppable with the ball in their hands.

