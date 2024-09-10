Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: RBs (Half-PPR)

New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Jordan Mason #24 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball against Quincy Williams #56 of the New York Jets during the first half at Levi's Stadium on September 09, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

For most of Week 1 — an opening week that sorely disappointed in terms of passing production — it felt like the running backs were the only point of safety for fantasy football managers, propping up their rosters while stars at quarterback, wide receiver and tight end largely disappointed.

That was... until Monday Night Football came around. San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey was a surprise inactive, still dealing with a calf/Achilles injury from training camp, and the fantasy ramifications were huge. Though CMC was listed as "questionable" heading into the game, there was a sense of optimism from the organization that he'd be good to go ... until suddenly he wasn't.

The bad news? Many fantasy managers were left scrambling for a replacement on the waiver wire due to the last-minute news. And boy, was it slim pickens. The good news? Jordan Mason picked up right where CMC left off.

So, how are our experts approaching the situation when it comes to Week 2? Take a moment to peruse their Week 2 half-PPR running back rankings to find out:

Which running back will surprise in Week 2?