Fantasy Football Week 5: TE Rankings

NFL: SEP 17 Ravens at Bengals CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 17: Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) lines up for a play during the game against the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals on September 17, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

The Mark Andrews whom fantasy managers drafted in the late second and early third rounds of August drafts finally showed up in Week 4.

Andrews caught all five of his targets for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

There had been some questions coming into the season about his role on a revamped Ravens offense, but Week 4 proved that Andrews remains Lamar Jackson's top target, especially in the red zone.

Check out how Andrews and the rest of the tight ends stack up in our Week 5 TE rankings:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 5 fantasy TE leaderboard?

