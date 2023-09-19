Fantasy Football Rankings: TEs for Week 3

Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 14: T.J. Hockenson #87 of the Minnesota Vikings runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 14, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson is the top overall fantasy scorer at his position through two weeks of the season, buoyed by a monster outing in Week 2. Hockenson scored 22.10 points thanks to seven catches, 66 yards and two scores. You can't ask for anything better — especially not from the tight end position.

Let's see if the good times roll when Hock and the Vikings offense take on the overly-generous Los Angeles Chargers defense up next.

Check out how Hockenson and more stack up in our Week 3 TE rankings:

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

powered by FantasyProsECR ™ -

Expert Consensus Rankings

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 3 fantasy TE leaderboard?

