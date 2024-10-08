Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: RBs (Full-PPR)

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 06: Tank Bigsby #4 and Travis Etienne Jr. #1 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrate a third quarter touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Welcome to Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season! There are four teams on bye this week, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings. That means more difficult decisions on your plate with two top-10 RBs out of play (Kyren Williams, Aaron Jones). Unfortunately, even rolling with those once-presumed "locks" like Jacksonville Jaguars RB Travis Etienne, who are active, won't provide much solace in their absence.

It's been an odd season for Etienne, who's been losing work to second-year RB Tank Bigsby week-over-week, having officially been outgained in total rushing yards on the season in Week 5's win over the Colts. Week 5 was a career-best for Bigsby (currently leading the league in yards per rush attempt, mind you), totaling 129 scrimmage yards and two scores on 14 touches while outsnapping Etienne 23-22.

Though Etienne does seem to quite literally be losing ground to Bigsby this year, his saving grace has been his work as a receiver, running nearly double the routes in Week 5 (15 to Bigsby's eight) — a role that will maintain his value in full PPR leagues ... for now, at least.

