Fantasy Football Week 15 Defense Rankings

Atlanta Falcons v Arizona Cardinals GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 12: A.J. Terrell #24 of the Atlanta Falcons and teammate Jessie Bates III #3 celebrate Terrell’s pass breakup during the first quarter of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images) (Mike Christy/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

The Carolina Panthers, led by rookie quarterback Bryce Young, has been one of the weakest units in the NFL offseason. Without much threatening weapons, without a consistent running game and with the rookie QB looking outmatched a lot of the time, the Panthers are a prime matchup for opposing fantasy D/STs.

Enter the Falcons in Week 15.

[Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]

Removing Week 14 against the Bucs, that Falcons D/ST had strung some strong performances together against the Saints and Jets. Fantasy managers will have to hope they get that version of the defense in Week 15.

See how the Falcons and the rest of the defenses stack up in our rankings below:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 15 fantasy D/ST leaderboard?

