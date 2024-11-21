Fantasy Football Week 12: Rankings, sleepers, start/sit advice and more

Here, we've gathered all of our top-notch analysis and fantasy football advice, in one place, to increase your chances of coming away with a Week 12 victory.

No matter how you like to consume fantasy advice (article, audio or video), we've got something for everyone: rankings, sleepers, fades, positional advice and more expert analysis you need to win.

Week 12 Rankings

Half-PPR rankings

Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
FLEX
Defense/Special teams
Kickers

PPR rankings

Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
FLEX
Defense/Special teams
Kickers

🧐 Week 12 Strategy

Week 12 sleepers: Overlooked lineup options

Numbers Do Lie: The best is yet to come for Marvin Harrison Jr.

Matchups to exploit to give you an edge
Risers and fallers ahead of the fantasy playoffs
Which players will make or break your lineup?

On Target 🎯 Where in the world are the Trey McBride touchdowns?

Storylines to watch: Nico Collins returns just in time

Running back report: Latest on fantasy's most important position

Panic Meter: Time to worry about Jayden Daniels' recent streak of disappointment?

Fact or Fluke: Were Week 10's boom performances a one-off?

Waiver Wire: Priority pickups at each position

Coming Friday 🔜

Yahoo Fantasy Roundtable: Week 12 Conviction Picks

Week 12 Start 'Em Sit 'Em

Binge, Stream, Skip: Week 12

Keys to winning your matchup

🎧 Listen

Coming Friday 🔜 Week 12 preview, lineup advice

Fantasy Film Room: Can we trust these 10 key fantasy players down the stretch?
Stats you need to know for Week 12
Panic Meter: Is it time to worry about Deebo Samuel Sr., CMC and more?
Week 11 recap: What mattered most?

Yahoo Fantasy Forecast: Schedule for the season

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.

▶️ Watch

Week 12 injury breakdown: Key players who could shift fantasy outcomes
Tight End must-adds for Week 12
TNF bold predictions: Players to watch in Steelers vs. Browns
Stash season: Why Jaylen Wright is a must-add in fantasy
Is Bo Nix the most trustworthy rookie QB right now?
Should fantasy managers trust Kyler Murray in Week 12?
Why Ladd McConkey is a must-start for fantasy managers
Why De’Von Achane will run wild vs. the Patriots
Why George Pickens will thrive against the Browns
Start Kenneth Walker with confidence in Week 12
Fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 12
Is it time for fantasy managers to panic about Jayden Daniels?
Care/Don't Care: Chargers are right kind of volatile and the Bengals' future looms
Caleb Williams showed improvements in Week 12 despite loss to Packers
Is Josh Allen now the frontrunner for league MVP?
Fantasy Football Live schedule: Twice as much help this season
