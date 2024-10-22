Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings (Half-PPR)

New York Jets v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 20: Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers scrambles during the first quarter against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Are the Pittsburgh Steelers totally back?

One of the biggest narratives in sports media heading into Week 7 was what to make of Russell Wilson's regular-season debut in the black and gold and the benching of QB Justin Fields, under whom the team went 4-2 over their first six games. It turns out that Mike Tomlin's decision to start Wilson wasn't so crazy after all, however.

The offense shined with Wilson under center, having scored three total touchdowns (2 passing, 1 rushing on a QB sneak) to pair with 264 yards through the air. WR George Pickens benefitted from his ever-famous "moon ball" to manage his fourth-highest scoring fantasy day ever (19.6 FP) with a 5-111-1 line on the day. Then, there was Najee Harris, who managed his second-consecutive game of 100+ rushing yards — a feat he's only ever accomplished one other time in his career.

Find out where Wilson, Pickens, Harris and more landed in our team's Week 8 fantasy football rankings for half-PPR scoring formats ahead of their MNF showdown with the New York Giants:

Good luck with your Week 8 matchups!