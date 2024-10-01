Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: Defense

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, left, is congratulated by linebacker Tatum Bethune (48) after Bosa sacked and recovered a fumble by New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) (Jed Jacobsohn/AP)

Through four weeks of the fantasy football season, it's been as clear as ever that streaming defenses (as opposed to prioritizing a certain unit in the draft) is the way to go, as four of the top five performing units this season were drafted outside of the top-12.

Week 4 was different, however, as fantasy managers finally enjoyed a double-digit performance from the San Francisco 49ers after a bit of a dull start to the season, totaling 22 fantasy points thanks to a six-sack outing where 3x All-Pro LB Fred Warner also managed the second pick-six of his career. In other news, we're sure New England Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett is enjoying his time in the ice baths this week in recovery of the Niners' big day.

What's next on the schedule in terms of favorable defensive matchups? Here's a look at our team's Week 5 defense rankings to help set your fantasy football lineups and potential streaming options:

Who will you start at D/ST in Week 5?