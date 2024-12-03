Fantasy Football: Players to consider dropping to make room for Week 14 waiver wire pickups

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Gus Edwards #4 of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

A players-to-drop column will never be one-size-fits-all, so season these recommendations to taste. And I realize that six teams don't play in Week 14, so it's possible some of the recommended drops actually might be needed players if you run in a deeper league.

Gus Edwards, RB, Chargers (61%)

The Bolts used three different backs in the win at Atlanta, and everyone knows Edwards offers zero juice in the passing game. We can't guarantee you Edwards will get to double-digit touches in any game, even with J.K. Dobbins hurt, and if Edwards isn't bailed out by a short TD or two, you have a fantasy disappointment on your hands. I hope your backfield has more playable options.

Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs (77%)

He was a handy fantasy back when Isiah Pacheco was hurt, but Pacheco returned in Week 13 and was more effective than Hunt. This should be the week Pacheco moves Hunt completely out of the way; Hunt's only fantasy value at the moment is as an injury-contingent stash.

Bo Nix, QB, Broncos (70%)

I've been one of Nix's biggest fans all season and there's still time for him to steal the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award away from Jayden Daniels. But we have to note that Nix hasn't run proactively in recent weeks (just nine yards over four games) and of course he can't help you during a Week 14 bye. Nix had a sea of green matchups in the middle of the season and did well against most of them, but he doesn't get another cookie draw until the Bengals in Week 17. Maybe you can't wait that long.

Tank Dell, WR, Texans (90%)

Sometimes it's just not your year. Dell has just two top-30 finishes on his resume, and he hasn't had a touchdown since Week 8. He can't help you during the Week 14 bye, and his market share takes a hit now that Nico Collins is back up to speed.

Jonathon Brooks, RB, Panthers (48%)

He was handy in the passing game last week (3-23-0) but he's done nothing as a runner for two games, a paltry 25 yards on eight carries. Unless Chuba Hubbard gets hurt, Brooks won't be in anyone's fantasy lineup.

Diontae Johnson, WR, Ravens (50%)

If this fantasy ghost is still cluttering your roster, contact your Internet provider. You're obviously having connectivity problems.